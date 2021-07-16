Live Nation Acquires Australian Live Entertainment Company Mellen Events

PERTH, WA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation is on the move in Western Australia through the acquisition of the region’s largest touring company, Mellen Events.

Through the acquisition, Live Nation will add a regional operating office in Perth, expanding the company’s footprint to all major cities in the region and creating a bridge between Live Nation’s operations in Australia and New Zealand and Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

As well, the acquisition brings two outdoor festival and concert sites – Kings Park in Perth and Nikola Estate in the Swan Valley – under joint operation.

Launched in 1996 by live entertainment veteran Brad Mellen, Mellen Events has produced major events such as the award-winning Ord Valley Muster, Kaleidoscope Festival of light, art and music with the City of Joondalup, and the annual youth festival Future Music Festival as well as concerts by internationally recognized artists such as Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, Bryan Ferry, James Blunt, Burt Bacharach, John Farnham, Paul Kelly, The Beach Boys and Lorde.

“Mellen Events have built up a really successful business and reputation for reinventing spaces in Perth and WA as world-class venue sites, attracting top talent. By welcoming Brad and his team into the fold we will provide them with the resources to expand their local business, giving us the ability to produce shows with even greater local knowledge and together we’ll work on a shared commitment to bring a greater volume and variety of shows to Western Australia,” said Live Nation Asia Pacific President, Roger Field.

“By joining forces with the global leaders in entertainment, Live Nation, we can ensure our long-term vision for live events and continue to grow our business here in WA and nationally. This partnership will allow us to attract the very best acts and continue to deliver a unique experience for West Australian music fans,” said Brad Mellen, CEO, Mellen Events.