VenuWorks Announces The Promotion Of Tom Richter To Regional VP

(CelebrityAccess) – On Friday, VenuWorks announced a shift in their senior management, with Tom Richter stepping up to the role of Regional Vice President and longtime Vice President John Siehl refocusing on risk management.

Richter, a longtime member of the VenuWorks team, previously served for more than two decades as executive director of the Swiftel Center in Brookings, SD.

In his new role, Richter will expand his oversite to several of VenuWorks regional venues, commencing his new duties on August 1st.

“I am excited to join the Corporate team and look forward to working with the executive directors to deliver on our commitments to our clients,” said Richter.

VenuWork also announced that longtime Vice President John Siehl will step into the role of Vice President of Risk Management at the company.

In his new role, Siehl will monitor the administration of insurance claims, and oversee venue compliance with safety, fire, and OSHA regulations.

Siehl will also serve as VenuWorks representative in the Event Safety Alliance.

“I am excited to accept this new challenge. Now more than ever, we must be taking the appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of our patrons, clients, and employees,” said Siehl.