John Mayer Announces Solo Tour For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — John Mayer will be hitting the road for a solo tour of North America, starting in the Spring of 2022.
While Mayer may be best known recently as the frontman for Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead revival, he’s also been working on solo material and released his latest album Sob Rock via Columbia Records.
Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album is Mayer’s first solo effort since his 2017 release The Search for Everything.
The tour in support of the new release kicks off at Times Union Center in Albany on February 17th and concludes on April 28th with a performance at the United Center in Chicago.
The tour itinerary also includes performances at The Los Angeles Forum, Madison Square Garden, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and American Airlines Center in Dallas among others.
In support of the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at risk youth and the homeless, two pairs of front row tickets for each performance will be auctioned off via https://www.charityauctionstoday.com with all proceeds going to the cause.
‘SOB ROCK’ TOUR 2022 DATES:
Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena
Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center