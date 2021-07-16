John Mayer Announces Solo Tour For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — John Mayer will be hitting the road for a solo tour of North America, starting in the Spring of 2022.

While Mayer may be best known recently as the frontman for Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead revival, he’s also been working on solo material and released his latest album Sob Rock via Columbia Records.

Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album is Mayer’s first solo effort since his 2017 release The Search for Everything.

The tour in support of the new release kicks off at Times Union Center in Albany on February 17th and concludes on April 28th with a performance at the United Center in Chicago.

The tour itinerary also includes performances at The Los Angeles Forum, Madison Square Garden, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and American Airlines Center in Dallas among others.

In support of the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at risk youth and the homeless, two pairs of front row tickets for each performance will be auctioned off via https://www.charityauctionstoday.com with all proceeds going to the cause.

‘SOB ROCK’ TOUR 2022 DATES:

Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena

Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center