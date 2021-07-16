Noah Shachtman Named Editor-In-Chief At Rolling Stone

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rolling Stone announced the hire of veteran journalist and blogger Noah Shachtman as the magazine’s new Editor-in-Chief.

In his new role at Rolling Stone, Shachtman will lead content and editorial strategy and manage the magazine’s staff of editors, videographers, designers and reporters.

He will report to Rolling Stone’s President and COO, Gus Wenner and will assume his new duties on September 8th, the company said.

“Rolling Stone changed my life. Its music journalism helped push me to play in bands for real. Its conflict reporting gave me a north star to aim for when I was a national security reporter. Its gonzo political journalism inspired me as an editor. I can’t wait to work with Rolling Stone’s talented team to write the next chapter of this amazing story. Let’s do this,” said Shachtman.

“Noah is a brilliant editor and journalist and has deep expertise running a digital first operation, which will be critical to our continued growth,” added Wenner. “As iconic as Rolling Stone’s past is, I could not be more excited about our future with this team in place.”

Shachtman comes to his new role at Rolling Stone from The Daily Beast, where he has served as Editor-in-Chief since 2018. He’s also written for a host of publications, including marquee mastheads such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post.

In 2006 he co-founded he Danger Room blog, which won the 2007 Online Journalism Award for Best Beat Reporting and the 2012 National Magazine Award for reporting in digital media.