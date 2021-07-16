Iggy Azalea Says She Plans To Take A Break From Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian rapper and recording artist Iggy Azalea announced that her third studio album “End of an Era” will be the last her fans should expect from her in the forseeable future as she plans to take a break from music.

“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam (sic) going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music. I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future,” she said in a post to her social media.

“Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!” she added.

While she was mum on exactly what those other projects may be, she did say she plans to ‘drop’ her latest project the week after he new album is released next month.

Singles from her forthcoming album include “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” which she recorded with Tinashe and released last summer but it was subsequently dropped from the full release. She dropped her Tyga collab “Sip It” last April and got snarky with YouTube, claiming they failed to promote the album.