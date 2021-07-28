Rachel Douglas Joins Range Media As A Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Media Partners, a new management and brand development venture launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the addition of Rachel Douglas as a partner in the company’s music division.

Based in Los Angeles, Douglas represents the noted songwriter and producer Sean Douglas, as well as Nova Wav, the GRAMMY Award-winning songwriting and production duo who has penned hits for the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and more.

In her new role at Range, Douglas will leverage her expertise in with writer/producer talent, as well as catalogue sales to develop the company’s publishing division while expanding opportunities for artist development, as well as Range Media’s writer/producer roster.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Range as a partner on its mission to revolutionize the way talent can be elevated in Music and Entertainment,” says Rachel Douglas. “Having worked for multinational media companies and bedroom start-ups alike, I’m proud to say that Range combines the reach of the former with the sense of community and curation of the latter. The multi-hyphenate creatives we represent have gifts that can be expressed across the full spectrum of Entertainment and I’m thrilled to be able to apply my background in talent management and business development at a company as dynamic as its clients.”

Before she made the jump to music management, Douglas began her career as an investment banker at CIBC’s Media and Entertainment group but later relocated to Los Angeles where she accepted a role overseeing business development for Band of Outsiders.

She then moved to Creative Artists Agency, where she continued to focus on business development.

“Rachel and I have worked in tandem with a number of artists, and I’ve seen her ability first-hand to seamlessly work with and maximize opportunity for talent across multiple sectors of entertainment,” says Range Media Partners’ Managing Partner Evan Winiker. “Her business development background provides her with a strategic perspective and acts as a key resource for her clients. I’ve also been impressed by how adeptly Rachel has navigated the rapidly evolving arena of music catalog sales. She’s secured and negotiated groundbreaking, 8-figure deals for her clients and her financial acumen makes her a uniquely valuable asset for several Range clients in that space.”