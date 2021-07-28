Alina Baraz Announces ‘Alone With You’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Alina Baraz revealed plans for a major North American tour in support of her debut studio album “It Was Divine.”

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on September 29th at the House of Blues in Boston, with 25 additional stops scheduled across North America before concluding on November 27th at the House of Blues Orlando.

Major market shows include the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, the House of Blues in Houston, and The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on October 6th.

The tour will feature special guests Hope Tala and RINI, who are lined up to appear at different dates.

Alina Baraz recently released her latest single “Alone With You” which was produced by Spencer Stewart (Alessia Cara, Tori Kelly, and Jacob Banks) and co-written by Stewart and Baraz. Since its debut, the track has racked up more than 58 Million streams to date and charted 43 on the Billboard 200 list upon its release.

ALONE WITH YOU TOUR DATES:

*With Hope Tala | ~With TINI | ^Not a Live Nation Date

Wed Sept 29 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston*

Fri Oct 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre*

Sat Oct 02 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring*

Sun Oct 03 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia*

Wed Oct 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17*

Fri Oct 08 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland*

Mon Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago*

Wed Oct 13 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee*

Fri Oct 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis*

Sat Oct 16 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater*

Mon Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Summit*

Tue Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot*

Thu Oct 21 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre*

Fri Oct 22 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

Sun Oct 24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater*^

Wed Nov 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium*

Thu Nov 04 – San Diego, CA – Soma*

Fri Nov 05 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory*

Wed Nov 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

Fri Nov 12 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Sat Nov 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston*

Sun Nov 14 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas*

Tue Nov 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works~

Wed Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle~

Thu Nov 18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground~

Sat Nov 20 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater~

Sun Nov 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando~