Cee Barrett Named Director Of Creative At Kobalt

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Kobalt announced the hire of Cee Barrett as the independent rights management and music publisher’s new Director of Creative.

Based in Los Angeles, Barrett will oversee discovering and signing new songwriters for Kobalt, as well as identifying and fostering new opportunities for the company’s roster of creatives.

“I am more than excited to join Kobalt and this great team of people. I have always admired Kobalt’s creator first approach in all areas as well as their forward-thinking

technology. The way the team has rallied around me to make sure I’m supported and have the proper tools to be successful has been amazing. I’m looking forward to adding value to our roster and raising the profile of our clients overall. I’d like to thank Laurent, Sas, Sue and Jill for their confidence in bringing me on board,” said Barrett.

Barrett joins Kobalt with more than 10 years of experience in the songwriter and artist community. His resume includes stints as an executive in the R&B/Hip Hop department at Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI), where he handled signing both established and emerging talent.

Some of his key signings at BMI included Bryson Tiller, SZA, Ella Mai, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Kobalt has a strong track record of helping artists and songwriters grow early in their career and Cee’s experience and strong talent discovery ability make him a perfect complement to the global team as we strive to continuously enhance the support we give our clients,” said Sas Metcalfe, Chief Creative Officer at Kobalt.

“Cee is a well-loved, passionate music executive who truly advocates for songwriters,” said Vice President, Creative at Kobalt, Jill Tschogl. “I’m so rhapsodic about welcoming him to the Kobalt creative team where he will continue to service songwriters and add to our existing roster of phenomenal talent.”