The U.S. Plans To Ease Some Travel Restrictions In November

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the United States announced it plans to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers from 33 countries, including most of Europe, China and India, reducing barriers of travel imposed in the early days of the pandemic.

The decision, which was announced on Monday by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, came as a surprise after the Biden Administration last week said it intended to keep travel restrictions in place amid the latest surge in the pandemic.

Zients did not provide a precise timeline for the policy change beyond saying “early November.”

The rules will apply to fully vaccinated non-resident of the US who will be required to demonstrate their vaccination status before boarding a plane to the U.S. The new rules will apply to most of Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, and Ireland. The updated policy will also permit travel from China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

However, on Monday the United States also extended restrictions barring travel through its Northern and Southern borders barring nonessential travel such as tourism through Oct. 21. It is unclear if the new vaccination rules will apply at the Canadian and Mexican borders when they take effect in November.