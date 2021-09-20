Tokyo Police Club Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — We shall see if the third time is the charm for Canadian rockers Tokyo Police Club as they prepare for their delayed Champ 10 tour of North America.
The tour, which was previously postponed not once but twice, is now set to hit the road on October 25th with a performance at Loving Touch in Ferndale, MI and wrap up on November 20th at Union Stage in Washington D.C.
The tour, which marks the 10th anniversary of their 2010 LP ‘Champ’ which was was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith).
As part of the anniversary festivities for the album, TPC re-released Champ for the first time on vinyl through Mom + Pop (U.S./Mex./Aus.), Dine Alone (Can.) and Memphis Industries (UK/EU) along with unreleased material from the studio sessions including ‘100 Dollar Baby.’
Tour Dates:
10/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
10/28 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
11/03 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
11/08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/13 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/20 – Washington DC @ Union Stage