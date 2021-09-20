Tokyo Police Club Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — We shall see if the third time is the charm for Canadian rockers Tokyo Police Club as they prepare for their delayed Champ 10 tour of North America.

The tour, which was previously postponed not once but twice, is now set to hit the road on October 25th with a performance at Loving Touch in Ferndale, MI and wrap up on November 20th at Union Stage in Washington D.C.

The tour, which marks the 10th anniversary of their 2010 LP ‘Champ’ which was was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith).

As part of the anniversary festivities for the album, TPC re-released Champ for the first time on vinyl through Mom + Pop (U.S./Mex./Aus.), Dine Alone (Can.) and Memphis Industries (UK/EU) along with unreleased material from the studio sessions including ‘100 Dollar Baby.’

Tour Dates:

10/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

10/28 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/20 – Washington DC @ Union Stage