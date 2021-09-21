Lianne La Havas Wins Best Album At The 66th Annual Ivor Novello Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter and record producer Lianne La Havas’ self-titled sophomore album was named Best Album of 2021 at the Ivor Novello awards.

The concept album, which details the stages of a relationship, from its early inception to its end, was written with Matthew Hales and marks the first time that either have won an Ivor.

Obongjayar and Barney Lister picked up an Ivor for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for God’s Own Children, from the EP Which Way Is Forward?

Celeste and Jamie Hartman won the trophy for Songwriter of the Year for a body of work that includes Stop this Flame, I Can See the Change, Little Runaway, Love is Back and A Little Love, which was included in a John Lewis Christmas advertisement.

The Rising Star Award with Apple Music award was presented to Bristol born artist Willow Kayne, who has fused hip-hop, punk, electronica inspired by fashion and graphic design. All Rising Star Award nominees receive a year-long mentorship from a well-known Academy member and leaders from Apple Music, Willow has been paired with music legend Nile Rodgers.

This year, 70% of the twenty-six songwriters and composers who won Ivor Novello Awards were first time recipients, the organization said.

Now in its 66th year, the Ivor Novello Awards took place on Tuesday 21st September at the Grosvenor House, London, presented by Paul Gambaccini.

The winners in full

Best Album

Lianne La Havas

Written by Matthew Hales and Lianne La Havas

Performed by Lianne La Havas

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music

Best Contemporary Song

Children of the Internet

Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Performed by Future Utopia feat. Dave and Es Devlin

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Original Film Score

Calm with Horses

Composed by Blanck Mass

Published in the UK by BMG UK

Best Original Video Game Score

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Composed by Gareth Coker

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

God’s Own Children

Written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar

Performed by Obongjayar

Published in the UK by Promised Land Music-Universal Music Publishing and Beggars Music

Best Television Soundtrack

Devs

Composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury, The Insects

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

Outstanding Song Collection

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

Adore You

Written by Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles

Performed by Harry Styles

Published in the UK by Artist Publishing Group West-Kobalt Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing

Rising Star Award with Apple Music

Willow Kayne

Songwriter of the Year

Celeste and Jamie Hartman

Special International Award with Apple Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora

The Ivors Classical Music Award

Mark-Anthony Turnage

The Ivors Inspiration Award

Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory