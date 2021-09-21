Lianne La Havas Wins Best Album At The 66th Annual Ivor Novello Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter and record producer Lianne La Havas’ self-titled sophomore album was named Best Album of 2021 at the Ivor Novello awards.
The concept album, which details the stages of a relationship, from its early inception to its end, was written with Matthew Hales and marks the first time that either have won an Ivor.
Obongjayar and Barney Lister picked up an Ivor for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for God’s Own Children, from the EP Which Way Is Forward?
Celeste and Jamie Hartman won the trophy for Songwriter of the Year for a body of work that includes Stop this Flame, I Can See the Change, Little Runaway, Love is Back and A Little Love, which was included in a John Lewis Christmas advertisement.
The Rising Star Award with Apple Music award was presented to Bristol born artist Willow Kayne, who has fused hip-hop, punk, electronica inspired by fashion and graphic design. All Rising Star Award nominees receive a year-long mentorship from a well-known Academy member and leaders from Apple Music, Willow has been paired with music legend Nile Rodgers.
This year, 70% of the twenty-six songwriters and composers who won Ivor Novello Awards were first time recipients, the organization said.
Now in its 66th year, the Ivor Novello Awards took place on Tuesday 21st September at the Grosvenor House, London, presented by Paul Gambaccini.
The winners in full
Best Album
Lianne La Havas
Written by Matthew Hales and Lianne La Havas
Performed by Lianne La Havas
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music
Best Contemporary Song
Children of the Internet
Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith
Performed by Future Utopia feat. Dave and Es Devlin
Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing
Best Original Film Score
Calm with Horses
Composed by Blanck Mass
Published in the UK by BMG UK
Best Original Video Game Score
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Composed by Gareth Coker
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
God’s Own Children
Written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar
Performed by Obongjayar
Published in the UK by Promised Land Music-Universal Music Publishing and Beggars Music
Best Television Soundtrack
Devs
Composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury, The Insects
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
Outstanding Song Collection
Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
Adore You
Written by Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles
Performed by Harry Styles
Published in the UK by Artist Publishing Group West-Kobalt Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing
Rising Star Award with Apple Music
Willow Kayne
Songwriter of the Year
Celeste and Jamie Hartman
Special International Award with Apple Music
Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora
The Ivors Classical Music Award
Mark-Anthony Turnage
The Ivors Inspiration Award
Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory