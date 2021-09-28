TikTop Tops 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

(Hypebot) — TikTok has announced that it has more than 1 billion active users on the platform every month. That marks a 45% jump in monthly active users since July 2020.

By comparison, Facebook has 2.9 billion monthly active users, but is up just 7% since the previous year.

“Whether you’re in Singapore, São Paolo, Stockholm, or Seattle, we celebrate YOU – the creators who inspire us, the artists who launch chart-breaking albums, the brands who help us discover and connect with products we love, the communities who lift us up, and all the people who keep us laughing and dancing,” the TikTok team shared in a blog post announcing the milestone.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.