The Inheritance Wins Best Play At The 74th Annual Tony Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — The 74th Tony Awards, celebrating the 2019-2020 Broadway season, were held in New York on Sunday night with playwright Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance” taking top honors for Best Play.
The awards ceremony, which was originally scheduled for June 2020, was delayed due to the coronvirus pandemic, which shut down Broadway for a year and a half.
The show, which featured a new format, started with the awards ceremony, which was by singer and actress Audra McDonald, followed by a live concert “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!,” which showcased music from some of the biggest hits from the 2019 and 2020 season.
Both the Tony Awards and the concert were streamed via Paramount+ while the concert and final award presentations, including for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical, were carried live on CBS.
The full list of winners and nominees is below:
Best Play
- “The Inheritance” – Matthew Lopez — Winner
- “Grand Horizons” – Bess Wohl
- “Sea Wall/A Life” – Simon Stephens and Nick Payne
- “Slave Play” – Jeremy O. Harris
- “The Sound Inside” – Adam Rapp
Best Musical
- “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- “Jagged Little Pill”
- “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Revival of a Play
- “A Soldier’s Play” — Winner
- “Betrayal”
- “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
Best Book of a Musical
- Diablo Cody – “Jagged Little Pill” — Winner
- John Logan – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
- Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- Andrew Burnap – “The Inheritance” — Winner
- Ian Barford – “Linda Vista”
- Jake Gyllenhaal – “Sea Wall/A Life”
- Tom Hiddleston – “Betrayal”
- Tom Sturridge – “Sea Wall/A Life”
- Blair Underwood – “A Soldier’s Play”
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Mary-Louise Parker – “The Sound Inside” — Winner
- Joaquina Kalukango – “Slave Play”
- Laura Linney – “My Name Is Lucy Barton”
- Audra McDonald – “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Aaron Tveit – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Adrienne Warren – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” — Winner
- Karen Olivo – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
- Elizabeth Stanley – “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
- David Alan Grier – “A Soldier’s Play” — Winner
- Ato Blankson-Wood – “Slave Play”
- James Cusati-Moyer – “Slave Play”
- John Benjamin Hickey – “The Inheritance”
- Paul Hilton – “The Inheritance”
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
- Lois Smith – “The Inheritance” — Winner
- Jane Alexander – “Grand Horizons”
- Chalia La Tour – “Slave Play”
- Annie McNamara – “Slave Play”
- Cora Vander Broek – “Linda Vista”
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- Danny Burstein – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Derek Klena – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Sean Allan Krill – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Sahr Ngaujah – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
- Daniel J. Watts – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- Lauren Patten – “Jagged Little Pill” — Winner
- Kathryn Gallagher – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Celia Rose Gooding – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Robyn Hurder – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
- Myra Lucretia Taylor – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Direction of a Play
- Stephen Daldry – “The Inheritance” — Winner
- David Cromer – “The Sound Inside”
- Kenny Leon – “A Soldier’s Play”
- Jamie Lloyd – “Betrayal”
- Robert O’Hara – “Slave Play”
Best Direction of a Musical
- Alex Timbers – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Phyllida Lloyd – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
- Diane Paulus – “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics Written for the Theatre)
- Christopher Nightingale (music) – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner
- Paul Englishby (music) – “The Inheritance”
- Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb (music) – “The Rose Tattoo”
- Lindsay Jones (music) – “Slave Play”
- Daniel Kluger (music) – “The Sound Inside”
Best Choreography
- Sonya Tayeh – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Anthony Van Laast – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner
- Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”
- Soutra Gilmour – “Betrayal”
- Derek McLane – “A Soldier’s Play”
- Clint Ramos – “Slave Play”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Derek McLane – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner
- Dede Ayite – “Slave Play”
- Dede Ayite – “A Soldier’s Play”
- Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”
- Clint Ramos – “The Rose Tattoo”
Best Costume Design in a Musical
- Catherine Zuber – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Emily Rebholz – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Mark Thompson – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Hugh Vanstone – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner
- Jiyoun Chang – “Slave Play”
- Jon Clark – “The Inheritance”
- Heather Gilbert – “The Sound Inside”
- Allen Lee Hughes – “A Soldier’s Play”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Justin Townsend – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Bruno Poet – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
- Justin Townsend – “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Simon Baker – “A Christmas Carol” — Winner
- Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid – “The Inheritance”
- Lindsay Jones – “Slave Play”
- Daniel Kluger – “Sea Wall/A Life”
- Daniel Kluger – “The Sound Inside”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Peter Hylenski – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Jonathan Deans – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Nevin Steinberg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Orchestration
- Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Winner
- Tom Kitt – “Jagged Little Pill”
- Ethan Popp – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”