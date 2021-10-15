Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Being Struck By A Car

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess — Actor and singer Katey Sagal was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Thursday night after being struck by a car.

According to TMZ, the 67-year-old Sagal was crossing a street in a crosswalk downtown L.A. when she was struck by a car making a left-hand turn.

A source said that Sagal was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

TMZ reported that the drugs or alcohol were not factors in the incident and the driver was not charge, but an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Sagal has appeared in numerous film and television projects but is best known for her portrayal of Peggy Bundy in the long-running sitcom, “Married…With Children” and for providing the voice of “Turanga Leela” on the animated sci-fi comedy Futurama.

More recently, she was cast a Louise Goldufski on the sitcom “The Conners.” She’s also recorded numerous albums as a solo artist, including 2013’s Covered via EI Music.