Andrew Bergman, Brad Yuan & Loredana Cacciotti Appointed To Leadership Roles At Downtown

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music announced the appointment of three new senior staff as the company reconfigures its leadership following last month’s appointment of CEO Andrew Bergman.

The new hires include Andrew Sparkler, who was promoted to the newly-created role of Chief Business Officer from his previous role of Executive Vice President, Business Development.

Brad Yuan, who most recently toiled as Senior Vice President of Operations, has been named as Downtown’s Chief Operating Officer.

Loredana Cacciotti, who joined Downtown after a stint at subsidiary FUGA, has been named Senior Vice President, Digital Licensing & Business Affairs.

In their new roles, Sparkler and Yuan will continue to report directly to Bergman, and Cacciotti will report to Chief Revenue Officer Dewayne Ector.

“I’m very proud of the breadth and depth of experience reflected on our executive team. The promotions of Andrew, Brad, and Loredana are recognition of the value they’ve already delivered Downtown, and confidence in their ability to further our growth strategy. They demonstrate an unwavering commitment to our vision of building an equitable global music industry and have the know-how to make it happen,” said Downtown Music Holdings CEO Andrew Bergman.