Live Nation And Oak View Group Partner For New Arena In São Paulo

SÃO PAULO (CelebrityAccess) — Promoter Live Nation, venue management and consultancy Oak View Group and event services provide GL events announced a partnership to bring a brand-new live events arena to the Brazilian city of São Paulo.

When completed, the state-of-the-art Arena São Paulo will be located in the heart of the city’s proposed Anhembi entertainment district and host a range of live events including concerts, sports games, family entertainment.

Anchored by the arena, Anhembi will also feature a range of real estate projects, including a cultural boulevard, an exhibition center, and São Paulo’s first next-generation international convention center.

“Today is a historic day for our city because we are starting the implementation of the Arena São Paulo, a project leaded by the three best companies in the world in their industry. We are going to build the best arena in Latin America. It will be a major achievement for the city of São Paulo and for the world”, said the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes.

“As the leader in live, we’re excited to be expanding our footprint in Latin America by creating a world-class arena in São Paulo. This new venue will add to our portfolio of 200+ venues worldwide and we are proud to contribute to the growth of São Paulo as a live music hub and international touring destination,” added Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Construction on the new arena is expected to begin in 2022 with an expected completion date of 2024. The venue will employ international benchmarks from arenas developed by Oak View Group in Seattle, New York, California, and Manchester and will uinclude environmental sustainability programs, VIP seating, hospitality lounges, diverse food & beverage offerings, along with state-of-the-art production.