The Country Radio Broadcasters Inducts Its Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. inducted the Country Radio Hall of Fame class of 2021 during an in-person ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday night.

In an evening filled with tributes, acceptance speeches and performances, off-air honorees Bob Call, RJ Curtis, Bill Hagy, and Norm Schrutt as well as on-air honorees Heather Froglear, Buzz Jackson, Bob Pickett, and Angie Ward were inducted into the CRB Hall of Fame.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bob Call was unable to attend this year’s event and as a result, will be inducted during the CRB’s Hall of Fame event in 2022.

However, longtime industry veteran and member of the Country Radio Broadcasters’ board and executive committee, Beverlee Brannigan was on hand to be presented with the 2021 CRB President’s Award.

Garth Brooks presented fellow country music recording artist Keith Urban with the 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award. The two then teamed up for a special performance of Urban’s 2004 hit “You’ll Think of Me.”

Brooks was later joined by Urban and Trisha Yearwood for a special performance of “Fishin’ in The Dark.”

Nominations for the 2022 Country Radio Hall of Fame are being accepted through October 29 (here). The Class of 2022 will be revealed at CRS 2022, to be held February 23-25, 2022.