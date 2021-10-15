Live Nation And Olympique Lyonnais Groupe To Develop New Arena In Southeastern France

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has partnered with the Olympique Lyonnais Groupe to develop a brand new arena in the French city of Lyon.

The arena, which is projected to open at the end of 2023, will feature a capacity of about 16,000 fans and will be located on the Olympique Lyonnais valley site near Groupama Stadium.

When it is fully up and running, the new arena will bring international touring artists to the region and is expected to host about 100 concerts and events a year, Live Nation said.

The arena will also play host eSports events, which will complement the program of traditional sporting events scheduled in the Arena.

The deal extends Live Nation’s existing relationship with OL Groupe, which first launched in 2016 with the opening of Groupama Stadium. The partnership has brought artists such as Rihanna, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at the stadium.

“This agreement with one of the world’s leaders in musical entertainment is a long-term one and breathes life into the OL Valley Arena project. We are extremely honored to have Live Nation alongside us, enabling our city to welcome high-quality international stars who will draw in spectators not only from Lyon but also from the surrounding region and beyond,” said Jean-Michel Aulas, CEO Olympique Lyonnais.

“France is a country that lives and breathes music and entertainment, and we’re proud to bring a new arena to Lyon that will make it front and center for live entertainment by opening up a whole new touring market,” added Angelo Gopee, MD Live Nation France.