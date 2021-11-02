The Rock Hall Recognizes NIVA’s Contribution To Saving Live Music

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association was in full force at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday as the Rock Hall’s leadership paid tribute to the organization for their efforts on behalf of the live events industry during the dark days of COVID-19.

During his opening remarks during the induction ceremony, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum CEO Greg Harris paid tribute to NIVA, thanking the association for their key role in spearheading and securing $16 billion in emergency federal relief for the nation’s beleaguered live music venues.

“During the darkest days of the pandemic the leaders of the National Independent Venue Association worked tirelessly to secure federal support for clubs, venues and museums. And because of your great work, Congress passed the Save Our Stages Act. It was a lifeline to this industry and those leaders are with us here tonight. Join me in thanking them: NIVA,” Harris told the assembled audience.

NIVA members from more than 30 states turned out for the induction ceremony, with many meeting each other in person for the first time this past weekend, NIVA said.

Known as Precinct Captains, these NIVA members played a major role in organizing the grassroots campaigns that helped to convince members of congress to support crucial legislation such as the Save Our Stages Act.

One such Precinct Captain was Sean Watterson, owner of the Happy Dog in Cleveland. According to NIVA, Watterson lead the lobbying efforts in Ohio for emergency relief and worked closely with Harris to include artists’ voices in the Save Our Stages campaign.

I’m incredibly grateful to Greg and his team for inviting NIVA’s Precinct Captains to Cleveland, and for recognizing the importance of even the smallest of stages from the biggest stage of all: the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony!” Watterson said.

NIVA Board President and CEO of First Avenue Productions, Dayna Frank added, “It’s a huge honor for NIVA, and all independent venues across the country, to receive this recognition from The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They understand the eco-system of live entertainment, and the role independent venues play as pillars in our communities and as the launching-pads for artists’ careers.”