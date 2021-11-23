ASM Global Names Paul Sergeant, OBE, and Ed Sanderson To Lead Their New Regional Office In Singapore

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global, the venue management and consultancy formed by a merger of AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide, announced a major expansion in the Asia Pacific region with plans to open a regional headquarters in Singapore.

“We believe that this part of the world is ready for a phase of robust growth, and we’re investing in personnel and plans to ensure we’re at the forefront of a significant growth curve,” said ASM Global CEO and President Ron Bension.

ASM Global’s new regional command post will be led by a joint leadership team that includes the appointment of executive vice president of operations Paul Sergeant, OBE, and Ed Sanderson as executive vice president of venue development.

Sergeant, who joined ASM Global three years ago, brings more than 3 decades of relevant experience to the role. He most recently served as senior vice president. A seasoned industry veteran as well, Mr. Sanderson’s resume includss more than 2 decades of commercial and operational experience in venues and facilities across Asia, most recently with Populous.

Both Sanderson and Sergeant are expected to take up their roles in Singapore by the end of the year.

“This is an exciting development and reinforcement of the importance of this region to our organization and the expansion of our regionally based business activities,” said ASM Global APAC Chairman and Chief Executive Harvey Lister AM. “Having our ASM Global APAC industry professionals like Paul and Ed on the ground will bring a wealth of local knowledge and experience to our operations.”

ASM Global already has a substantial presence in the region, operating venues such as Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, the under-constrution Kai Tak Sports Park, as well as six future arenas that have already secured managemenet deals with ASM Global.