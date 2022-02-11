Commercial Music Licensing Platform SyncFloor Has Signed on its 100th Partner – UK’s Hospital Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – SyncFloor, the music discovery and licensing platform, has signed on its 100th partner with the UK’s Hospital Records.

The label joins several other recent additions to the SyncFloor platform including Mind of a Genius, frtyfve, Create Music Group, Sub Pop, TuneCore and Nature Sounds. These partners have joined a community of agencies, fitness/wellness apps, and distributors. To date, SyncFloor has accumulated a catalog of over 22,000 titles available for a variety of prices and rights cases.

After 20 years at Microsoft, CEO and co-founder Kirt Debique left the company to pursue his passion for music. His love of independent artists and music coupled with his tech background has resulted in the creation of SyncFloor. The platform and commercial marketplace aims to make it easier for creative professionals to find and secure rights to independent music for everything from films, commercials, and fitness class playlists to podcasts.

SyncFloor was awarded a technology patent for a key part of its platform, dubbed the “natural language search”, designed to make searching and categorizing easier for the end user. CEO Debique told Musically, “we are able to recognize a search request of “a song like the one from American Beauty.”

Chris Dampier, VP of TuneCore Publishing had this to say to GuitarGirlMag:

“SyncFloor has created a turn-key, branded portal to some of the most amazing, unique music we have, music that could be the right fit for a lot of productions and projects. We’re excited to bring our artists to more production professionals and serve both sides by making great music easy to discover.”