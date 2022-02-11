Louis Tomlinson Stops Washington DC Show to Help Fans

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Another artist in the news for successfully pausing their show due to fan distress. Ex-One Directioner, Louis Tomlinson temporarily stopped his Washington, DC concert due to fans being crushed against the barriers.

The sold-out show on Thursday night at The Anthem saw multiple fans take to social media during the show to plead with concertgoers located behind them to stop surging. A clip from the concert, shared by CBS 6 Richmond newscaster, Scott Wise, shows Tomlinson telling the crowd to “back it up a bit.”

During the pause in the show, Tomlinson is heard saying “Everyone c’mon it’s a team effort, it’s a team effort. Don’t let me look at you and see you’re not moving back.” From centerstage, he then told the audience, over 2,000 of them, that water was available to keep them hydrated.

Shortly after this pause, security at the event distributed water, with Tomlinson explaining: “We will stop the show for five minutes. Everyone who needs water, drink it, stay hydrated. I’ll be back in five or 10 minutes, as long as it takes for everyone to be okay, and we can continue with the show.”

One fan tweeted out, “This isn’t his job. I feel for him so much.” While artists hold some responsibility for what they can see while performing, this writer happens to agree.

Tomlinson joins Billie Eilish and John Mayer, both of whom stopped their performances mid-show to help distressed fans in the audience.

Examples of tweets sent from concert attendees during the show:

someone threw up, there is a circle of emts in the pit, people are being dragged out. WHAT DO YALL NOT UNDERSTAND ABOUT NOT PUSHING #LTWTDC — madison , today (@alrightgoIden) February 11, 2022