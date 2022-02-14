WMG’s Jon Glass And UMG’s Alasdair McMullan Join SoundExchange’s Board

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — SoundExchange announced the addition of two new board members to its 18-seat board of directors – Jon Glass of Warner Music Group and Alasdair McMullan of Universal Music Group.

“Jon Glass and Alasdair McMullan are world-class business and legal affairs experts and proven industry change-makers,” says SoundExchange CEO and president Michael Huppe. “Each will be a key counselor and collaborator as we continue to enhance SoundExchange’s role as a champion for fair pay and a music-tech leader in today’s digitally-driven creator economy.”

Jon Glass currently serves as senior vice president and head of digital legal affairs at Warner Music Group, overseeing the label’s legal and business affairs teams on the digital front, and collaborating with WMG’s development team.

Glass joined WMG in 2010 and has held a number of senior roles at the agency, including associate counsel of digital legal affairs, vice president, and senior vice president. His label experience also includes a tenure at Sony Music as well as stints at several legal firms, including Morrison & Foerster LLP. Glass earned a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

An influential music attorney, Alasdair McMullan is executive vice president of business and legal affairs at Universal Music Group where he oversees litigation on behalf of the company. McMullan joined UMG following the label group’s acquisition of EMI and was appointed to the role of executive vice president of legal and business affairs for EMI Music North America.

Before he joined EMI, McMullan specialized in copyright and entertainment law at Cowan Liebowitz & Latman in New York.

Glass and McMullan will assume seats vacated by Jeffrey Harleston of UMG and Paul Robinson of WMG who stepped down from the board in December following long tenures.

“Jeff Harleston and Paul Robinson each made an indelible impact on our organization,” says Huppe. “We’ve achieved so much during their tenure, and I appreciate the support and guidance they provided along the way. Each has been instrumental in helping SoundExchange achieve the position that it now occupies.”