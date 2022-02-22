Ben Lovett’s TVG Hospitality Raises $50M From Investors including Coran Capshaw, Irving Azoff and More

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Ben Lovett has raised $50M from investors for his UK based music venue developer and operator company, TVG Hospitality (TVG), in order to expand its team and venue portfolio in both the UK and the US.

TVG was founded by Lovett (a member of British band Mumford & Sons), along with his brother Greg Lovett, former Director of Finance at Soho House. The firm operates three venues in London (Omeara, Lafayette and The Social), with hospitality offerings at Flat Iron Square and Goods Way. TVG has partnered with the City of Huntsville, AL on the 8,000 capacity Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, AL, slated to open in May.

To date, the company’s backers include Coran Capshaw (Dave Matthews Band / Red Light Management), Irving Azoff (co-founder OVG and Chairman/CEO, The Azoff Company), C3 Presents, and Oak View Group (OVG), among others. Musicians backing TVG are Ryan Tedder, Maggie Rogers and Ted Dwane. With the financing, TVG has expanded its leadership team to include professionals from the hospitality, people and culture, real estate and music industries.

Their current leadership group includes Ben and Greg’s father, David Lovett, co-founder and former vice chairman of Alix Partners in Europe, who acts as Chairman for the company, and Graham Brown, the Chief Development Officer (CDO). TVG has added Jesse Mann (former SVP, Strategy and Operations, AC Entertainment/Live Nation), Dan Pine (former managing director at Marathon Asset Management and development partner to the Related Companies), and Lisa Seelinger (former head of People for Bergdorf Goodman and Maybourne Hotel Group).

Per MBW, TVG says that it will manage the amphitheater and the in-bowl concessions, as well as a food village next to the amphitheater and another venue called Meridian Social Club at The Lumberyard (opening in Summer). The TVG company says it is also in development on numerous other projects across the US and UK, in Washington, DC, London, Nashville, Austin, Detroit, New York and Los Angeles.

Current Chairman, David Lovett said: “We have purposefully built a leadership team with extensive experience across music, hospitality, real estate and finance. We are building our company like we create our venues, with intention, so that our assets and tvg become valuable and sustainable parts of each of the communities in which we operate.”