The Teenage Cancer Trust Concert Series Returns to Royal Albert Hall with Yungblud, Ed Sheeran and The Who

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Teenage Cancer Trust Concert Series at Royal Albert Hall is returning in 2022 after a three-year absence. The concert series, heralded by Teenage Cancer Trust honorary patron, Roger Daltrey will run March 21 – 27.

This year’s music line-up kicks off March 21 with Don Broco, who recently got their first number 1 album. Other notable acts include Yungblud (March 23), The Who in an acoustic set (March 25) and Ed Sheeran ending the series on March 27. Sheeran last played for the Teenage Cancer Trust in 2017 and this is a rare opportunity to see him in a smaller, more intimate setting. The Who’s first show for the series in 2020 saw Kelly Jones, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher joining them on stage.

Musicweek reports Daltrey’s statement:

“Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause. But we haven’t given up. My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries. The Who will be back on stage this year at the Hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

The concert series show dates are below:

Monday 21: Don Broco

Tuesday 22: An Evening of Comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with special guests Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh

Wednesday 23: Yungblud

Thursday 24: Madness

Friday 25: The Who (acoustic)

Saturday 26: Liam Gallagher

Sunday 27: Ed Sheeran