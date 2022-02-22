Former Nickelodeon TV Stars, Big Time Rush Announce Big Time Comeback with 41-date “Forever” Reunion Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Big Time Rush (BTR) began as a Nickelodeon sitcom back in 2009 and ran until 2013. In addition to being a band on the show, BTR also signed with the Columbia/Epic Label Group as musicians. Big Time Rush is Kendall Schmidt (Kendall Knight – the reluctant “leader”), James Maslow (James Diamond – the “hot” one), Logan Henderson (Logan Mitchell – the “smart” one) and Carlos PenaVega (Carlos Garcia – the “funny” one), as they were portrayed during the show’s 74-episode run. Big Time Rush was one of the longest running live-action TV series in the history of Nickelodeon.

The boyband released three albums (BTR, Elevate and 24/Seven), a 2-song Holiday Bundle and embarked on five tours from 2009 until 2013. BTR debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold, Elevate debuted at number 12, selling more units than their debut and 24/Seven was released on June 11, 2013. Their most successful single “Boyfriend”, peaked at number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, they starred in the TV movie, Big Time Movie, where the boys were in London scheduled to perform live but instead ended up saving the world.

By 2013, the boys amicably decided to go their own ways. Maslow reached fourth place on Season 18 of Dancing with the Stars and was the sixth runner-up in the first US version of Celebrity Big Brother, Henderson took a 3-year hiatus to focus on his personal life and released his debut album Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt. 1 in 2018. The first single, “Pull Me Deep” peaked at number 40 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40. Schmidt went on to perform in his band Heffron Drive through his own label, TOLBooth Records, and PenaVega voices Bobby Santiago in the animated series’ The Loud House and its spin-off, The Casagrandes. In addition, he settled down marrying Spy Kids’ actress Alexa Vega (they combined last names and officially go by PenaVega) and has three children.

BTR announced in December 2021 they were reuniting for two shows with all four members. The shows, December 15 at the Chicago Theater and December 18 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York were both sold-out. Those shows just weren’t enough as Monday (February 21), the boys in the band announced the full-pledged, 41-date “Forever” tour on Good Morning America (GMA). “We’re officially back and going on tour”, they announced before performing their new single, “Not Giving You Up” live from the GMA stage. BTR will be releasing new music in 2022, for the first time in eight years.

“Rushers” as BTR’s fans are known as, took to social media to express their excitement over the announcement (boy band fans aren’t known for their subtlety). One fan wrote, “Tell me this is actually for real and not someone who hacked the account”, BTR responded in kind with “Oh, it’s real!” It appears as if the band AND the Rushers are excited for the reunions to come.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 for all shows. See below for the full tour itinerary.

June 23 – MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

June 24 – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut

June 25 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire

June 26 – Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

June 28 – TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

June 30 – Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

July 1 – GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania

July 2 – Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York

July 4 -Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada

July 6 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

July 7 – Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois

July 8 – Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

July 9 – Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

July 10 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights, Michigan

July 12 – Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, Maryland

July 14 – FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee

July 15 -The Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina

July 16 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater in Charlotte, North Carolina

July 19 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida

July 21 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida

July 22 – FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami, Florida

July 23 – Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

July 24 – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia

July 26 – TCU Amphitheater in Indianapolis, Indiana

July 28 – The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

July 30 – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

July 31 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri

Aug. 2 – Walmart Amp in Rogers, Arkansas

Aug. 3 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas

Aug. 4 – Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas

Aug. 5 – Smart Financial Centre in Houston, Texas

Aug. 6 – Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas

Aug. 8 – UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Aug. 10 – YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California

Aug. 11 – FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California

Aug. 12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, California

Aug. 13 – Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona

Aug. 14 – Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Aug. 16 – Levitt Pavilion in Denver, Colorado

Aug. 18 – USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 20 – Concord Pavilion in Concord, California