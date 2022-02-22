Sir Paul McCartney Reportedly Set to Headline Saturday Night’s Glastonbury Festival

PILTON, ENGLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Sir Paul McCartney is rumored to be headlining Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, one night after confirmed headliner, Billie Eilish.

If the reports are true, McCartney will be taking the stage one week after his 80th birthday. This summer’s edition will be the first to take place since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival’s 50th anniversary rendition, set for 2020 had McCartney on the bill alongside Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. Swift has since “politely declined” to participate in this year’s festival as reported by The National News.

Emily Eavis, Glastonbury’s festival organiser said the full line-up will be released this week. Lamar, who was set to be the third headliner for 2020, is rumored to be taking the final headline slot in the announcement. Other acts rumored to be attending are Haim and Noel Gallagher.

Glastonbury is one of the biggest music festivals in the world, taking place in the remote village of Pilton in the southwest section of England. The event has boasted The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Dolly Parton, Jay-Z/Beyonce and Stormzy as headliners within the festival’s 50 year history.

Glastonbury will return to Worthy Farm from June 22 – June 26. The 2022 festival has long been sold-out.