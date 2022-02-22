Chris Rock Announces North American Dates for His “Ego Death” World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy and Emmy award winning actor, director, writer, producer and comedian, Chris Rock has announced his return to stand-up comedy after a 5-year hiatus with the Ego Death World Tour. The 38-date North American leg of the Live Nation produced tour kicks off April 2 at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel & Casino before wrapping November 17 at LA’s Dolby Theater.
With more than three decades in the industry, Rock has enjoyed success in both film and television as an actor, comedian, writer, producer and director. He served as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 – 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris. The series ran from 2005 – 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.
His notable acting gigs include: The Week Of, The Grown-Ups franchise with Adam Sandler, 2 Days in New York, Nurse Betty, Dogma and New Jack City. Most recently, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s drama series, Fargo and teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures on the latest SAW franchise movie Spiral, which he produced and starred in.
Rock has won four Emmys, three Grammys and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author for his book, Rock recently wrapped production on the biopic, Rustin and is set to direct an untitled Chris rock project in 2023.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 via Ticketmaster.com.
Ego Death Tour Dates
Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
Fri Apr 08 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino*
Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino
Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
Thu Apr 14 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Fri Apr 15 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Sat Apr 16 Durham, NC DPAC
Wed Apr 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem
Thu Apr 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem
Fri Apr 22 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
Fri May 06 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Sat May 07 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Fri Jun 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
Tue Jun 07 Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre
Thu Jun 09 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
Sat Jun 11 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Tue Jun 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
Thu Jun 16 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
Sat Jun 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Tue Jun 21 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
Thu Jun 23 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Fri Jun 24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Sat Jun 25 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino
Sun Jul 03 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Thu Jul 07 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Wed Jul 27 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Jul 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta
Sat Aug 27 Funner, CA Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Sun Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri Sep 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit
Mon Sep 26 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
Thu Oct 06 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Thu Oct 13 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Tue Oct 18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Fri Oct 21 Vancouver, BC UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Thu Oct 27 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall
Thu Nov 17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre