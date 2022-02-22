Chris Rock Announces North American Dates for His “Ego Death” World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy and Emmy award winning actor, director, writer, producer and comedian, Chris Rock has announced his return to stand-up comedy after a 5-year hiatus with the Ego Death World Tour. The 38-date North American leg of the Live Nation produced tour kicks off April 2 at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel & Casino before wrapping November 17 at LA’s Dolby Theater.

With more than three decades in the industry, Rock has enjoyed success in both film and television as an actor, comedian, writer, producer and director. He served as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 – 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris. The series ran from 2005 – 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

His notable acting gigs include: The Week Of, The Grown-Ups franchise with Adam Sandler, 2 Days in New York, Nurse Betty, Dogma and New Jack City. Most recently, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s drama series, Fargo and teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures on the latest SAW franchise movie Spiral, which he produced and starred in.

Rock has won four Emmys, three Grammys and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author for his book, Rock recently wrapped production on the biopic, Rustin and is set to direct an untitled Chris rock project in 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 via Ticketmaster.com.

Ego Death Tour Dates

Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

Fri Apr 08 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino*

Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Thu Apr 14 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Fri Apr 15 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Sat Apr 16 Durham, NC DPAC

Wed Apr 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem

Thu Apr 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem

Fri Apr 22 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

Fri May 06 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Sat May 07 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Fri Jun 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

Tue Jun 07 Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre

Thu Jun 09 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Sat Jun 11 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Tue Jun 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Thu Jun 16 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Sat Jun 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jun 21 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

Thu Jun 23 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Fri Jun 24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Sat Jun 25 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Sun Jul 03 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Thu Jul 07 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Jul 27 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Jul 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta

Sat Aug 27 Funner, CA Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Sun Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Sep 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit

Mon Sep 26 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

Thu Oct 06 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 13 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Tue Oct 18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Fri Oct 21 Vancouver, BC UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thu Oct 27 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall

Thu Nov 17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre