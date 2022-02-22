San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena Announces Grand Opening Lineup with The Smashing Pumpkins

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) – Live music has been announced at what has been hailed as the “most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world” with The Smashing Pumpkins as their first headliner.

Tech Port Arena (3,000 capacity) will join the largest portfolio group of music venues in the world managed and operated by ASM Global. It will highlight incredible state-of-the-art production, VIP amenities and friendly hospitality that celebrates the live-concert experience, per media release.

As part of a one-of-a-kind, future-forward-technology lifestyle playground, and featuring one of the finest sound-systems in the US, “This venue will transform the definition of San Antonio entertainment,” said Tech Port Arena General Manager, Eric Blockie. He continued, “San Antonio is a city with a proud musical heritage, and this is the perfect way to get started.”

For over 30 years, The Smashing Pumpkins have brought a unique style and raw power to audiences around the globe. Formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1988, the current band features Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder and bassist Jack Bates. The band is currently finishing a 33-song album that is due for a 2022 release.

The initial shows announced are below with more TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 via E-Tix.

• The Smashing Pumpkins – May 2

• Kevin Gates – May 14

• Carla Morrison – May 21

• Papa Roach / Highly Suspect– May 26

• WASP / Michael Schenker Group / Armored Saint – Nov. 4