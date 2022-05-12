Naomi Judd Died From A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

(CelebrityAccess) — Ashley Judd, daughter of the late country music icon Naomi Judd, revealed that her mother died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Judd revealed the new detail about her mother, who died on April 30th at the age of 75, during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

“She used a weapon…my mother used a firearm,” Ashley told interviewer Diane Sawyer. “So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

Ashley said she had been selected by her family to share details on her mother’s passing in order to raise awareness of mental illness among family members.

“My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish, and she was walked home. When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real, and it lies, it’s savage,” Judd added.

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers,” Ashley continued said. “That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart, and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”