Primary Wave Music Acquires Bob Dylan’s Share of The Traveling Wilburys

(CelebrityAccess) – Bob Dylan’s share of supergroup The Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music. Dylan’s master royalties, neighboring rights (for both albums), and the 2007 box set are all included.

Dylan was one of five successful group members, alongside Beatle George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty. The group formed in 1988 and received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year (Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1) and won for Best Rock Performance By a Duo or Group – the album has been certified triple platinum.

The second album (Traveling Wilburys. Vol. 2) was released in 1990 and was dedicated to Orbison, who had passed away.

“To acquire even a small portion of Bob Dylan’s work as part of Traveling Wilburys is exciting, to say the least,” says Samantha Rhulen, VP of business & legal affairs at Primary Wave Music. “We’re honored to add this bit of history to our growing music catalog.”