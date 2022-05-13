FINNEAS, Melanie Martinez, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber and More Sign Letter Condemning Possible Roe v. Wade Overturn

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign has gained speed as more than 150 artists/celebrities/influencers have signed on in support. A full-page New York Times ad ran on Friday (May 13) condemning the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion. Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.

“We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN,” reads the ad.

Among the other signees are Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendall Jenner, Mitski, Meghan Trainor, Tinashe, Joey King, and Jaz Sinclair.

It’s perfect timing for the ad as Saturday (May 14) is national Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action, where hundreds of thousands are expected to rally and march across the nation to support abortion rights.

While the Supreme Court decision isn’t final, Chief Justice J. Roberts has confirmed that the leaked draft decision is real.