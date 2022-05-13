2021’s International Songwriting Competition Announces Winners – Alternative Pop Artist ‘Notelle’ Takes Grand Prize

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) has announced its 2021 winners. The competition launched in 2002 and is considered the most prestigious songwriting competition globally. Just this year, they received 22,000 submissions from more than 150 countries.

ISC, in celebration of its 20th anniversary in 2021, increased its prize package to $225,000 in cash and merchandise to be shared among the 71 winners in 23 categories. The Grand Prize package has been increased to more than $70,000 and includes $25,000 in cash.

The ISC Grand Prize is the highest honor and is awarded to songwriter and performing artist Notelle (born Stephanie Middleton) from Richmond, VA, for her song “Sufjan Stevens.”

Notelle is an EDM featured vocalist and topliner for many of the genre’s most well-known artists. She has accumulated more than 41 million streams as a songwriter and artist. However, Notelle is exploring her solo artistry and developing her music.

In a press release, the ISC describes her winning song as “riddled with inventive literary and pop culture references, encompassing smart and unexpected imagery. Noelle’s fearless desire to push stylistic boundaries and avoid standard structure perfectly aligns with her compelling vocals and melodies in what Notelle describes as “dark industrial pop.” These outstanding songwriting elements are precisely what resonated so strongly with the ISC judges, resulting in her being awarded this year’s overall Grand Prize winner.

“Notelle is such an interesting and unconventional songwriter,” said Candace Avery, ISC Founder, and Director. “She seemingly dismisses the typical rules of songwriting but still has created a smart, compelling, and accessible song with her winning song, “Sufjan Stevens.” Her willingness to go outside of the standard boundaries allows her the creativity to write a song that is so fresh – and ultimately this is what timeless songs are made of.”

Judges for this year’s contest included LinkinPark, TomWaits, Hozier, The Lumineers, NEEDTOBREATHE, Trevor Daniel, Coldplay, and more.

In addition to Notelle, many other deserving songwriters also share the prestige of winning their respective categories in ISC. These winners hail from worldwide (56% of this year’s winners come from outside the USA). The 23 categories include all contemporary music genres, from Pop to World Music to Country to Instrumental, and more.

Previous ISC winners have included: Tones and I; Vance Joy; Bastille; Gotye; Dustin Lynch; The Band Perry; Kehlani; many more.

For a complete list of winners, go to http://www.songwritingcompetition.com/winners

For a complete list of judges, go to http://www.songwritingcompetition.com/judges