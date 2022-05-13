Silk Sonic Duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Add More Shows to Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning duo Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) have added nine shows to their Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas residency beginning Wednesday, August 3rd. The shows are August 3, 5 – 6, 10, 12 – 13, 16, 18 -19, which follow their May run of 13 – 14, 17, 20 – 21, 25, 28 and 29.

Their first single, “Leave the Door Open,” became Silk Sonic’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Their second single, “Skate,” hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop song chart. The single “Smokin’ Out the Window” was next alongside their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

At this past Grammy Awards show, they swept their nominations with Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Song for “Leave the Door Open” while tied with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings” for Best R&B Performance.

Ticket costs for the August shows start at $125, plus all fees, and go on sale to the public on Friday (May 13th) via Ticketmaster.