Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide Forms Joint Venture With Indie Label / Creative Agency – Big.Ass.Kids

(CelebrityAccess) – Indie label + creative agency Big.Ass.Kids (B.A.K) has entered into an exclusive partnership and global distro deal with Warner Music Group’s (WMG) ADA Worldwide (label and artist services division).

B.A.K was founded in early 2021 by industry executive, le’Roy Benros. The first project through ADA will be SEE YOU NEXT Year, in partnership with the music website, Pigeons & Planes. SEE YOU NEXT YEAR will become an annual emerging artist platform and campaign with a compilation album featuring ten exclusive songs, produced by Grammy award-winning engineer/producer, Mike Dean.

B.A.K has also added Carolyn Ortiz, formerly of Universal Music Group (UMG), as Head of Label Operations and Brand Partnerships, and is expanding its marketing and business development areas.

In other ADA news, the company released a new leadership structure in September 2021 – Marcus Siskind joined the company overseeing business and label development while Adriana Sein became Head of International, Global Business.

Additionally, ADA entered into a global distro deal with Grammy-nominated producer/rapper, Murda Beatz in January.

“I caught wind of the SYNY project when it was announced on P&P back in November. I commented under the post asking about the Executive producer, shortly after le’Roy and Gustavo reached out to me and told me that it was a big project involving some of the most exciting emerging artists in music. I’m thrilled to be part of it and contribute to an eclectic album along with the Pigeons and Planes + Big.Ass.Kids team.” ~ Mike Dean