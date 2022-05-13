REPORT: BMG and Warner Music Group Competing for Pink Floyd Catalog, Which Could Top $500 Million

(CelebrityAccess) – There have been many reports in the last week surrounding Pink Floyd and the possibility of them selling their recorded music catalog.

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported the band themselves had reached out to potential buyers in the industry. Today (May 13), reports from the Financial Times (FT) claim Warner Music Group (WMG) and BMG are among the big companies competing for the iconic band’s catalog, and the bids are coming in higher than half-billion dollars.

In the FT report, it cites those familiar with the talks and bids between the band and the companies the price of the deal, if it goes through, has the potential to exceed what Sony paid for Springsteen’s music and publishing catalogs in the industry’s first above $500 million artist catalog deal. If the Pink Floyd agreement goes through in the reported amounts, it would be the biggest single-artist catalog sale ever.

WMG took control of the Pink Floyd catalog via its acquisition of Parlophone Label Group from Universal Music Group (UMG) in 2013.