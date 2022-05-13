Chief Operating Officer Benjamin Katovsky Has Exited BMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – BMG’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Benjamin Katovsky has exited his role at the company. Katovsky has served as COO since July 2018.

Katovsky broke the news via a LinkedIn post:

“After many great years with BMG, last Friday, I left the office for the last time. As we look back on the worst of COVID and look forward to our futures, I decided that now feels like the right time for this change. First as a service partner with Counterpoint and then as an employee, BMG has been part of my life for the last 14 years. Over this time, I have had the pleasure of helping drive BMG’s rapid growth from a start-up to the unique modern music company that it is today.”

He added: “I am extremely proud of what we have built together and the positive change that we have brought to the music industry. In doing this, I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with such wonderful colleagues and friends at both BMG and Bertelsmann, to represent some phenomenal music, and to work with great industry partners. It’s such an exciting time for the music industry and I look forward to working with all of you again in the future. Please do keep in touch.”

Before his tenure as COO, he served as Executive Vice President (EVP), Global Rights Administration at BMG, in November 2016. Before that, he was Senior Vice President (SVP) of Group Operations Strategy, which he started in April 2015. Before BMG, he was the Director of Solution Management at Counterpoint Systems.

No details have been released as to where Katovsky is headed next.