Ailie Orzak Named Junior Account Exec At Shore Fire

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Ailie Orzak to the role of Junior Account Executive.

Orzak, who is based in Shore Fire’s Brooklyn office, previously served as a publicity assistant.

“Ailie has been an integral part of the Shore Fire team from day one, bringing tremendous versatility and a great gift for storytelling to a variety of campaigns,” says Senior Account Executive Greg Jakubik. “Whether it’s with music, film, podcasts, or beyond, she is dedicated to excellence in all her work. We’re excited to see her continued growth in this new role.”

A native of Chicago, Orzak relocated to Massachusetts where she graduated from Tufts University in 2021. Before joining Shore Fire in 2021, Orzak interned at several other public relations firms, including Gupta Media, Cyber PR, and HyperExtension.

While at Shore Fire, Orzak worked on campaigns for Bon Iver, Greenwich Entertainment films, Johan Lenox, Aoife O’Donovan, Sylvan Esso, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Twenty Thousand Hertz podcast, among others.