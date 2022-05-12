   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Dave Robinson

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
Dave Robinson tour managed Jimi Hendrix and then went on to manage such acts as Van Morrison, Brinsley Schwarz, Graham Parker and Elvis Costello while also starting Stiff Records with his partner Jake Riviera and continuing to run the company after Jake’s departure. Dave is an independent thinker who’s had great success, this is his story.

