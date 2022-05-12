Dave Robinson tour managed Jimi Hendrix and then went on to manage such acts as Van Morrison, Brinsley Schwarz, Graham Parker and Elvis Costello while also starting Stiff Records with his partner Jake Riviera and continuing to run the company after Jake’s departure. Dave is an independent thinker who’s had great success, this is his story.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/dave-robinson-96802815/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dave-robinson/id1316200737?i=1000560734754

https://open.spotify.com/episode/55ymlHa1sYfRa4YDmzGJSH?si=tNiVpwL9Qd2vTX4qYoVjNw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/8ca61d84-a1ad-4603-bdff-96f5e79febb2/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dave-robinson

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/dave-robinson-203121242