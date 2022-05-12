S10 Entertainment And Simon Fuller Strike A Multiplatform Content Deal

(CelebrityAccess) — Brandon Silverstein, founder and CEO of S10 Entertainment, announced a new partnership with XIX Entertainment founder Simon Fuller to develop new content across multiple channels.

According to a press statement, S10 Entertainment is currently in active development on numerous scripted and un-scripted projects that include television, documentaries, and audio.

“I’m psyched to partner with Simon, he is someone I grew up idolizing (no pun intended) and has been an incredible resource to me. We already have so much in the works, including one concept we think has all the makings of a hit, that brings together some of today’s most exciting culturally important musicians with an incredibly compelling content creator who is a specialist in making music-based moments go viral… It’s just one great idea that has come out of our relationship but this partnership is already off to a great start,” said Silverstein.

“Brandon is one of the most exciting young managers I have come across in recent years. His dynamic and open minded entrepreneurial spirit is perfectly suited to these dramatically changing times. His intuitive connection to pop culture and the breakthrough talent that will define the future is a perfect match for my experience and strategic thinking. I am excited about all the innovative and disruptive projects we are currently working on,” added Fuller.

S10 Entertainment is a full-service management, label, music and film investment, and music publishing company. S10’s publishing catalog has accumulated more than 10 billion streams on the strength of hits from artists such as Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kid Laroi, DJ Snake, The Weeknd, and more.