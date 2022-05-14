Inductees Including Prince, Run DMC, NAS, Angela Bassett, and More Announced for the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) announced Friday (May 13) the inductees for its Black Music Month Ceremony, held June 18th in front of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The induction recognizes and honors artists, entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted the Black culture and community. The BMEWOF ceremony is associated with The Home Depot Backyard’s Summer movie series and Juneteenth Celebration event.

This year’s Legacy Inductee is the legendary icon, Prince. In honor of his greatness, his June (7) birthday, and 25 years of slave emancipation, the closing ceremonies will end with large fireworks featuring Prince’s hit song, “Let’s Go Crazy.”. A complete list of all 16 chosen inductees is as follows:

Cathy Hughes, Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington, Kenny Gamble / Leon Huff, Robert Smith, Run DMC, T.D. Jakes, Charlie Wilson, Donnie McClurkin, Tamela Mann, The Clark Sisters, NAS, Angela Bassett, Steve Harvey, Bob Marley, and Patti LaBelle.

Each inductee’s Crown Jewel of Excellence emblem is permanently installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The emblems for June’s class – and every class moving forward – will continue to be added to the BMEWOF’s location in downtown Atlanta, the self-described “mecca of Black music and entertainment.”

The first two induction classes included James Brown, Otis Redding, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Fela Kuti, Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, and others.