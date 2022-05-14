India.Arie Set to Headline BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Festival With the National Symphony Orchestra

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – BLACK GIRLS ROCK! (BGR!) founder Beverly Bond and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announce multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B singer India.Arie will headline this year’s BLACK GIRLS ROCK! FEST for 2022 – collaborating with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) for the first time with Dr. Henry Panion conducting.

“BGR! FEST celebrates black women’s creative contributions to the world and showcases the work of stellar female artists who are masters of their craft. India.Arie’s outstanding musical talents, backed by the iconic NSO, will be a magical combination of high art and healing. I am thrilled to continue to grow the BGR!FEST in partnership with the Kennedy Center,” says BLACK GIRLS ROCK! CEO and Executive Producer Beverly Bond.

Entering its third year, the festival is a multi-day live experience made to celebrate the cultural contributions of Black women artists, thought leaders, and creatives. Additional artists, speakers, and events will be announced in the coming months.

This year’s headliner is India.Arie – is a true believer in the power of words and music to spread love, healing, peace, and joy. She earned seven Grammy nominations for her RIAA certified double-platinum debut Acoustic Soul, featuring the hit single “Video,” followed by the critically acclaimed album Voyage to India, the gold-certified Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship, and its sequel Testimony: Vol. 2, Love & Politics. Arie has performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, the NAACP Awards, and the Grammy Awards.

Past headliners for the BFR! Fest includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Alice Smith, and more.

Tickets are available at the Kennedy Center box office, on the Kennedy Center website, or by calling (202) 467-4600.