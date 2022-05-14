Cabo Beach Festival Announces Lineup With Rebelution, Iration, The Interrupters, and More

LOS CABOS, MX (CelebrityAccess) – The Cabo Beach Fest, in its inaugural year, will be held in gorgeous Los Cabos, Mexico – which sits at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, from November 27 – December 1. Make some memories on the white sands of Cabo and enjoy fantastic music by artists including Durand Jones & the Indications, Pepper, Action Bronson, The Expendables, and the aforementioned, Iration, The Interrupters, and headliner Rebelution.

Brought to you by Shows In Paradise, the Tequila Cove Beach (Paradisus Resort) will feature two stages for live performances, food, lounging areas, art installations, sandcastles, live art, and more overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Top local chefs will provide sumptuous local fare for dinner to enjoy alongside your favorite cocktail while grooving to the music.

After the daily live performances and day in the sun, head back to your room to freshen up and head out to one of the fests’ late-night DJ performances or catch a late snack.

The festival offers many different package options for the festival, most of them all-inclusive. Your choice of staying 4, 5, or 6 nights at various first-class resorts, including Paradisus, Hilton, Zoetry, LeBlanc, Hyatt, etc., is all within proximity to Tequila Cove Beach. All ticket sales are final. If the event is rescheduled, all tickets will be valid for the new dates. You can research the many ticketing options at www.cabobeachfest.com.