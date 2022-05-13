Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater Takes Its First Waltz

(CelebrityAccess) — Huntsville’s newest live entertainment venue, the Orion Amphitheater, will officially open its doors this weekend with The First Waltz, a concert featuring some of Alabama’s favorite artists.

The three-day event, which kicks off on Friday, will include performances from Brittany Howard, Drive-by Truckers, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, John Paul White, Mavis Staples, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Waxahatchee.

The event will conclude on Sunday with special performances from Huntsville artists, including The Aeolians of Oakwood University, Kelvin Wooten & Deqn Sue, Transleeand Huntsville Community Drumline.

Additional upcoming shows planned for the arena include Dave Matthews Band, Kenny Chesney, Widespread Panic, Dierks Bentley, The Black Crowes, Jack White, My Morning Jacket and Chris Stapleton, with many more to be announced.

Located adjacent to the emerging MidCity District boasts a capacity of 8,000 fans and was built by the city of Huntsville based on a design by a team led by Ben Lovett, Mike Luba and David M. Schwarz Architects, Inc.,

“More than an amphitheater, this facility will help us grow our music and culture economy. It will allow us to become a community of curators, where we can develop our own creative content that is unique to Huntsville that we can share globally. In addition to arts festivals, markets, and world-famous musicians, we’ll be able to incubate our own talent, showing that our next great entrepreneurs don’t all have to be in space and missile defense.”