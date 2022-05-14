Hulu Named Official Streaming Partner for Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following Hulu’s stint as the official streaming partner of Lollapalooza 2021, the company has announced it’s extending its Live Nation collaboration to serve as the official streaming destination for three of C3 Presents’ most prominent music festival, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival for 2022 and 2023. This marks the first time a platform has had rights (streaming) to all three events.

Per a press release from Hulu, “For all three festivals, select performances will be live-streamed exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available, and the specific live-stream schedules will be announced in the weeks before each event. Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday of each festival, with one feed for the Thursday shows from Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza (Austin City Limits Music Festival does not have programming on Thursday.).”

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Joe Earley, President, Hulu.

Bonnaroo 2022 will take place June 16 – 19 in Manchester, TN, Lollapalooza will take over Chicago’s Grant Park July 28 – July 31, and Austin City Limits Music Festival will take place the first two weekends in October.