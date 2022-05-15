   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Reese Witherspoon, Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde, And More Scheduled for Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration
Artist News AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News

Reese Witherspoon, Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde, And More Scheduled for Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
12 0

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration is being presented by Country Music Television (CMT), Sandbox Live, and the Judd Family, in tribute to the life and legacy of country music icon Naomi Judd. Naomi unexpectedly died at the end of April from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The day before, she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside her daughter, Wynonna Judd.

Performers for the event include Emmylou Harris, Allison Russell, Little Big Town, The Gaithers, Ashley McBryde, and Brandi Carlile. Reba McEntire, Jamey Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, and Brad Paisley are recently announced for the lineup.

Naomi’s daughters, Wynonna, actress Ashley Judd, Martina McBride, and others, will make special appearances. Carly Pearce, Cody Alan, and Good Morning America co-host and family friend Robin Roberts will host the event, which will include messages from Naomi’s closest friends, including Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah, and Salma Hayek. Naomi’s husband of almost 40 years, Lance Strickland, will attend.

The special will air live from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium commercial-free on Sunday (May 15) at 6pm, with an encore presentation at 10m exclusively on CMT.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post