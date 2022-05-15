Grammy-Nominated Country Star Ty Herndon Announces Podcast and Jacob LP Release Date, In Most Personal Album to Date

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Groundbreaking Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning country artist Ty Herndon announced the release date for his forthcoming album, JACOB (July 15) and ten-episode podcast (June).

Herndon, in his most personal album to date, takes his listeners on a journey from darkness to light, two places in which Herndon has spent a considerable amount of time. He marks the album with stories never before shared – a journey of inner strength, peace, and recovery. Each song is based on experiences taken from his own life as he takes snapshots of his pain, sorrow, and ultimate redemption – all of which are essential to the human spirit.

JACOB is an 11-track musical experience that discloses vulnerability and hard truths. Herndon derived the album title from the Biblical Old Testament figure, Jacob, who dealt with severe challenges and mistakes before rising to become a leader of his tribe.

“This album is about the power we all have to change our endings. The last two years have been a journey like none other for me, and I’m looking forward to sharing some new truths with listeners and reminding them that we have it within us to turn our greatest challenges into our greatest triumphs,” said Herndon. “Besides that, it’s just some damn good music.”

The album will be accompanied by the release of a new, ten-episode podcast hosted by Herndon in Partnership with Pivotal Moments Media. It will feature conversations with high-profile artists discussing their mental health fitness journeys and all that comes with it.

In 2014, Herndon became the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay in an exclusive with People magazine. Shortly after, he made history when he hosted a first-of-its-kind country music event, The Concert for Love and Acceptance, now an annual event that provides a stage for LGBTQ and allied artists. In 2020, he created the Foundation For Love & Acceptance to further his work on behalf of LGBTQ youth.

Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon charted 17 singles, including his three No.1s and numerous top 10 hits, such as “I Want My Goodbye Back,” “Loved Too Much,” “A Man Holding On,” “Hands of a Working Man,” “Living in a Moment,” and “It Must Be Love.” Herndon found himself sitting No. 1 on iTunes with “Orphans of God” (2020), collaborating with Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Cardall.

In addition to his foundation, Herndon lends his time and talent to MusiCares, which has supported Herndon through his struggles and supports those in the music industry with a safety net of services.

JACOB Track List:

1. ‘Til You Get There

2. God or the Gun

3. Fighting With Me feat. Emily West

4. Standing in the Whiskey

5. Lean In” a duet with Jamie Floyd

6. Sleeping With a Stranger

7. Landslide duet with Shelly Fairchild

8. Say It For You feat. Wendy Moten

9. Hallelujah

10. Damn Good Feeling

11. Dents On a Chevy duet with Terri Clark