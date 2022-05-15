Michael Gudinski Honored With Posthumous Melbourne Achiever Award

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The late Mushroom Group founder, Michael Gudinski, has earned a posthumous award for contributing to Melbourne’s arts, entertainment, and culture scene.

Gudinski died on March 2, 2021, at 68 due to multiple drug toxicity/mixed drug use (cocaine, oxycodone, morphine, diazepam, tramadol, and more). During the coroner’s autopsy report, he had cirrhosis of the liver and ischemic heart disease. Gudinski had also suffered a fall shortly before his death and was on numerous medications for the pain.

The Melbourne Achiever Award has been given out for almost 30 years and recognizes the extraordinary efforts of Melbourne natives.

Gudinski was honored at the Committee for Melbourne celebration on Wednesday (May 11) at Centrepiece at Melbourne Park for the first in-person event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Gudinski had “a lifelong passion and made significant contribution to the Australian music and entertainment industries,” committee interim CEO Matt Gaffney.

“Michael’s impact was felt far and wide, with the Australian music scene shaped by his influence. The Committee thanks Michael’s family for accepting this late father’s Melbourne Achiever Award.” The Committee also spoke of Gudinski as both an “outstanding individual” and the “most powerful and influential figure in the Australian music industry,” as reported by TMN.

Gudinski’s crowning jewel, the Mushroom Group, which he built from the ground up, will soon celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. Mushroom is “as strong as ever, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure Melbourne retains our position as one of Melbourne’s greatest live music cities.”

“Michael lived and breathed all things Melbourne,” reads a statement from his family. “He was a global ambassador for our city and beamed with joy showing it off to many world famous artists and business leaders, hosting them in our great town over the years. He tirelessly fought tooth and nail to ensure Melbourne was seen as the live music capital of Australia and known as one of the great music cities of the world, which it indeed is.”

Gudinski’s influence will live on as a life-size statue has been erected outside of Rod Laver Arena, presented on his first death anniversary, the ARIA re-named its best breakthrough artist category the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award, and a documentary of Gudinski’s life and career is currently slated to begin filming, as announced by Screen Australia.