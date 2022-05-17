Brian O’Connell, Dan Huff, Mohegan Sun Arena Among The Winners At The ACM Industry & Studio Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music revealed the Industry Award and Studio Recording Award winners from the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Friday night.

The winners included Live Nation’s Brian O’Connell, who was named Promoter of the Year, and Variety Attractions Todd Boltin, who was named the Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year.

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut took top honors in the casino arena category, while Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena was named arena of the year.

“Every award we receive we do so with much gratitude and appreciation for the tremendous hard work it takes by so many at Mohegan Sun and I am blessed to be part of the most recognized and celebrated team in America,” said Tom Cantone, Mohegan Sun’s Worldwide President of Sports & Entertainment.

The ACM Industry Awards are intended to recognize venues and talent buyers/promoters who helped to stage or promote country music shows and helped drive ticket sales for the genre.

Nominees are selected by a professional panel of judges approved by the ACM Officers, with ACM members classified in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Venue, Manager, Talent Agent, Talent Buyer/Promoter categories voting to decide the winner.

Other winners for the night include legendary producer Dan Huff, who was named producer of the year, and Basement East, who won their first ever ACM Award for club of the year after the Nashville venue was destroyed by a tornado in 2020.

The Ryman, which just marked its 130th anniversary, received their 7th lifetime ACM Award for theater of the year. Pedal steel guitar player Paul Franklin receives his 17th career ACM Award, his first win for specialty instrument player of the year.