Eric Clapton Cancels Two Shows After Coming Down With COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Blues legend and noted vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton was forced to postpone multiple dates on his current European tour after contracting COVID-19.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Clapton’s team said:

Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume travelling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course, the fans.

So, after intensive internal discussion, it has been decided with great regret and apologies to all those concerned to postpone the performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May, the present hope being to be able to resume the tour starting with the concerts in Bologna on 20th and 21st May.

It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.

The shows are due to be rescheduled within the next six months and tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled date.

Clapton, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, claimed that he suffered a severe reaction to the Astra Zeneca vaccine in a letter to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti that was reviewed by Rolling Stone. According to Clapton, the vaccine left him with “hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning” and rendered him unable to perform for several weeks.

Slow hand also teamed up with fellow lockdown protestor Van Morrison to record “Stand and Deliver” an anti-lockdown anthem.